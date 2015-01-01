|
Hyzak KA, Bunger AC, Bogner J, Davis AK, Corrigan JD. Implement. Sci. 2023; 18(1): e35.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37587532
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a complex condition common among individuals treated in behavioral healthcare, but TBI screening has not been adopted in these settings which can affect optimal clinical decision-making. Integrating evidence-based practices that address complex health comorbidities into behavioral healthcare settings remains understudied in implementation science, limited by few studies using theory-driven hypotheses to disentangle relationships between proximal and medial indicators on distal implementation outcomes. Grounded in the Theory of Planned Behavior, we examined providers' attitudes, perceived behavioral control (PBC), subjective norms, and intentions to adopt The Ohio State University TBI Identification Method (OSU TBI-ID) in behavioral healthcare settings.
Structural equation modeling; Traumatic brain injury; Mixed methods; Behavioral health; Implementation science; OSU TBI-ID; Theory of Planned Behavior