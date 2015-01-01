|
Lee H, Lim JH. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(6): igad055.
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
37583969
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Physical conditions of living environments can affect the incidence of falls; however, prior work has focused typically on 1 domain at a time-either neighborhood or home, capturing limited environmental boundaries of older adults. We examined how neighborhood together with the home environment affect the incidence of falls over time and whether living arrangement modifies the influence of the environmental risks on falls. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: Using the 2012-2020 waves of the Health and Retirement Study (HRS; N = 1,893), we fitted logistic regression to estimate the incidence of falls over an 8-year study period. We used the neighborhood and housing data that are collected systematically by trained observers in the HRS to assess environmental hazards. Sidewalk quality, neighborhood disorder, and the presence of green space were measured to capture outdoor environmental hazards. Indoor environmental hazards included the presence of housing decay and poorly maintained stairways. All models were stratified by living arrangement.
Falls; Housing; Environment; Neighborhood; Living alone