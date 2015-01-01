|
Pradeep Y, Sinu E, Keerthana P, Rahina A, Rajasekaran AK. Int. J. Community Med. Public Health (Gujarat) 2023; 10(7): 2403-2407.
37583753
BACKGROUND: In India, persons with hearing impairment who benefit from hearing aids can acquire a driving license. The law mandates helmet use while driving two-wheelers. Using a hearing aid with a helmet on may be a challenge, but it is paramount to understand the difficulties the hearing aid users face.
road safety; public health; driving; hearing aids; helmets