SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang R, Shuai B, Huang W, Zhang S. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/17457300.2023.2245804

PMID

37585709

Abstract

Drawing on the core idea of Propensity Score Matching, this study proposes a new concept named Historical Traffic Violation Propensity to describe the driver's historical traffic violations, and combines the new concept with an improved mutual information-based feature selection algorithm to construct a method for screening key traffic violations from the perspective of expressing driver's accident risk. The validation analysis based on the real data collected in Shenzhen demonstrated that drivers' state of Historical Traffic Violation Propensity on 19 key traffic violations screened have a stronger predictive ability of their subsequent accidents compared to the level in existing research. The positive state of Historical Traffic Violation Propensity on 'Drinking', 'Parking in dangerous areas', 'Wrong use of turn lights', 'Violating prohibited and restricted traffic regulations', and 'Disobeying prohibition sign' will increase the probability of a driver's subsequent accident by more than 1.7 times. The research provides directions to more efficiently and accurately capture the driver's accident risk through historical traffic violations, which is valuable for identifying high-risk drivers as well as the key psychological or physical risk factors that manifest in daily driving activities and lead to subsequent accidents.


Language: en

Keywords

driver’s accident risk; Key traffic violations; mutual information-based feature selection algorithm; propensity score matching

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print