Abstract

Inadequate regional road safety studies have been conducted in developing countries like Iran. Regarding regional road safety indices (RSIs), a significant disparity between Iranian provinces was observed. Thus, it was aimed to evaluate the regional RSIs in Iran and identify their influencing factors and potential hot spots. Data on regional road crashes, fatalities, demographics, transportation, health institutions, economics, education, and fuel consumption rates were collected. The association between the variables was evaluated using correlation analysis. Using Moran's I and local Moran indices, provinces' spatial distributions were evaluated. Hot spot analysis was used to identify factors influencing RSIs. Significant correlations between the variables were detected. A vast local cluster in terms of fatality per injury (as a crash severity index) was identified in the country's southeast. The distribution patterns of provinces in terms of seven RSIs were cluster-like. Variable groups, including road length, demographic, income, education, and geographic, influence RSIs in hot or cold spot regions. Crashes were severe in underdeveloped and remote provinces. Increasing income and education levels make it possible to reduce crash severity indices in this country. A positive Moran's I index does not guarantee the existence of significant local cluster cores in a country.

Language: en