|
Citation
|
Levi-Belz Y, Blank C. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37586648
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide-loss survivors (SLSs)-individuals who lost family member to suicide, have been recognized as at risk for several mental health complications, including depression and suicide. Recent studies have emphasized the contribution of prolonged grief (PG) symptoms and suicide-related shame as facilitators of depression and suicide risk in the aftermath of suicide loss. In this six-year longitudinal design study, we examined self-criticism as a moderator of the link between PG and depression and suicide risk, with suicide-related shame mediating these links.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Longitudinal; Suicide risk; Prolonged grief; Self-criticism; Suicide-loss survivors