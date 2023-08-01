Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide-loss survivors (SLSs)-individuals who lost family member to suicide, have been recognized as at risk for several mental health complications, including depression and suicide. Recent studies have emphasized the contribution of prolonged grief (PG) symptoms and suicide-related shame as facilitators of depression and suicide risk in the aftermath of suicide loss. In this six-year longitudinal design study, we examined self-criticism as a moderator of the link between PG and depression and suicide risk, with suicide-related shame mediating these links.



METHOD: Participants were 152 SLSs (130 females) aged 18-70 who completed questionnaires assessing prolonged grief, depression, and suicide risk as well as trauma-related shame and self-criticism.



RESULTS: A moderated mediation model shows that high self-criticism intensified the relations between PG and shame and between shame and depression and suicide risk, above and beyond the contribution of the longitudinal PG trajectory. Importantly, the indirect effects of PG on both depression and suicide risk via shame levels were found only among SLSs with high levels of self-criticism.



CONCLUSION: The findings highlight the critical longitudinal role of self-criticism in facilitating depression and suicide risk among SLSs with higher levels of PG. Theoretical implications relating to healing processes and focused clinical recommendations are discussed, including interventions for addressing self-criticism and suicide-related shame in the aftermath of suicide loss.

Language: en