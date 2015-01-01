SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

de Leon VC, Kumar A, Nagele P, Palanca BJ, Gott B, Janski A, Zorumski CF, Conway CR. J. Clin. Psychiatry 2023; 84(5): 22br14725.

(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

10.4088/JCP.22br14725

37585253

Nitrous oxide (N2O) is a colorless, odorless gas commonly used as an anesthetic in dental and obstetric settings.1 Previously, our group demonstrated that N2O has rapid antidepressant effects.2,3 N2O has N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist properties shared with ketamine; esketamine, an enantiomer, has received FDA approval for rapid reduction in suicidal ideation in major depressive disorder (MDD). In the present analysis, we examined N2O’s ability to reduce suicidal ideation in a pooled secondary analysis of data from 3 crossover trials investigating N2O in subjects with treatment-resistant major depression (TRMD) ...


Humans; Suicidal Ideation; Depression; *Depressive Disorder, Major/drug therapy; *Ketamine; Nitrous Oxide/therapeutic use

