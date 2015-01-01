Abstract

Nitrous oxide (N2O) is a colorless, odorless gas commonly used as an anesthetic in dental and obstetric settings.1 Previously, our group demonstrated that N2O has rapid antidepressant effects.2,3 N2O has N-methyl-d-aspartate receptor antagonist properties shared with ketamine; esketamine, an enantiomer, has received FDA approval for rapid reduction in suicidal ideation in major depressive disorder (MDD). In the present analysis, we examined N2O’s ability to reduce suicidal ideation in a pooled secondary analysis of data from 3 crossover trials investigating N2O in subjects with treatment-resistant major depression (TRMD) ...

