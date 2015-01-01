Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This cross-sectional interview-based study aimed to assess the prevalence and severity of probable anxiety and depression in patients with traumatic open-globe injury and to identify factors associated with anxiety and depression following open-globe injury.



METHODS: Two hundred and twenty-five patients with open-globe injury were identified at the UC Davis Medical Center between 2008 and 2019. Prisoners and patients under 18 at the time of recruitment were excluded from the study. One hundred and twenty-four patients provided consent to participate in the study, which involved a phone interview and chart review. The interview consisted of a section on sociodemographic data and potential associations followed by the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, a standardized 14-question survey that has been validated in previous studies as an excellent predictor of anxiety and depression. A score of 8 for anxiety or depression was considered a positive test, and patients with a positive test in either category were advised to seek further evaluation with their primary care doctors. The prevalence of probable anxiety and depression was calculated, and linear regression was used to identify factors associated with anxiety and depression.



RESULTS: The average age was 50.5 ± 19.2, and 75.8% of patients were male. The anxiety score was positive in 37.9% of patients and the depression score was positive in 28.2%. The mean anxiety and depression scores were 6.3 ± 4.7 and 5.5 ± 4.8, respectively. The P value of the linear regressions for anxiety score and depression score were both < 0.001, with R(2) = 0.429 and 0.363, respectively. Younger age (P = 0.002) and unemployment at the time of the interview (P = 0.038) were associated with higher anxiety scores. Patients who were bothered by the appearance of their injured eye had higher anxiety scores (P < 0.001) and depression scores (P < 0.001). Patients without a high school diploma had higher depression scores (P < 0.001). Gender, enucleation status, number of people in support network, use of a prosthetic or scleral shell, final logMAR visual acuity, marital status, months since the initial injury, and presence of an intraocular foreign body were not significantly associated with anxiety or depression scores.



CONCLUSIONS: Traumatic open-globe injury is associated with a high prevalence of probable anxiety and depression. Dissatisfaction with the appearance of the injured eye was associated with higher anxiety and depression scores. Younger age and unemployment were associated with increased anxiety scores, and lack of a high school diploma was associated with higher depression scores.

