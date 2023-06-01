SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dewan N, Ziebart C, Dabbagh A, Macdermid JC. J. Hand Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jht.2023.06.001

PMID

37586991

Abstract

This study was a prospective observational analysis of 14 post-menopausal women aged 50-70 who were 3-12 months post-distal radius fracture (DRF) (Table 1). The inclusion criteria also consisted of a diagnosis of osteopenia or osteoporosis based on bone mineral density test reports, English proficiency, and the ability to provide informed consent. The data collection occurred from (January 2022 to June 2022) at the Hand and Upper Limb Center, St. Joseph Hospital, London, Canada. The patient participants were recruited through posters and clinician referrals ...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print