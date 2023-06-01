Abstract

This study was a prospective observational analysis of 14 post-menopausal women aged 50-70 who were 3-12 months post-distal radius fracture (DRF) (Table 1). The inclusion criteria also consisted of a diagnosis of osteopenia or osteoporosis based on bone mineral density test reports, English proficiency, and the ability to provide informed consent. The data collection occurred from (January 2022 to June 2022) at the Hand and Upper Limb Center, St. Joseph Hospital, London, Canada. The patient participants were recruited through posters and clinician referrals ...

