Abstract

Suicide is a significant public health crisis, with 800,000 people dying annually. Most people completing suicide have previous psychiatric conditions, and those with psychotic and mood disorders are particularly vulnerable. Unfortunately, there are currently no biomarkers available for accurately detecting suicidal ideation. Given the genetic and environmental factors that play a role in suicidal ideation, we attempted to determine epigenetic modifications, specifically DNA methylation, in response to changes in suicidal ideation. Using a longitudinal study design, 31 participants with schizophrenia spectrum disorders were interviewed at a baseline visit and again at a follow-up visit 3-12 months later. Current suicidal ideation was recorded at both visits with the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale and the Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation, and whole blood was collected for methylation analysis. Our analysis shows a significant negative correlation between cg26910920 methylation and increasing Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale scores and a positive correlation between cg13673029 methylation and increasing Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation scores. This pilot study indicates that there is the possibility that DNA methylation can respond to changes in suicidal ideation over time and potentially be used as a biomarker of suicidal ideation in the future.

