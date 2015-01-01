|
Nair AU, Brekke-Riedl JA, DiMaggio-Potter ME, Carosella KA, Lasch C, Brower R, Papke V, Reigstad K, Klimes-Dougan B, Cullen KR. J. Psychiatr. Brain Sci. 2023; 8: e230007.
(Copyright © 2023, Hapres)
37583447
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a highly prevalent clinical concern in adolescents and is associated with impaired functioning and suicide risk. The BRIDGES (BRain Imaging Development of Girls' Emotion and Self) study was designed to collect longitudinal clinical and neurobiological data to advance our understanding of NSSI in adolescents. The purpose of this paper is to describe the clinical data collected as part of this study, including psychiatric diagnoses, depression symptoms, episodes of non-suicidal self-injury, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, childhood trauma, and personality domains.
Language: en
development; adolescents; depression; non-suicidal self-injury; suicide risk