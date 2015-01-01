Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a highly prevalent clinical concern in adolescents and is associated with impaired functioning and suicide risk. The BRIDGES (BRain Imaging Development of Girls' Emotion and Self) study was designed to collect longitudinal clinical and neurobiological data to advance our understanding of NSSI in adolescents. The purpose of this paper is to describe the clinical data collected as part of this study, including psychiatric diagnoses, depression symptoms, episodes of non-suicidal self-injury, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, childhood trauma, and personality domains.



METHODS: The baseline sample included 164 adolescents aged 12-16 assigned female at birth (Mean age = 14.97, SD = 1.20) with NSSI histories ranging from none to severe. Participants and their parent/guardian were invited to provide data at three time points spaced approximately one year apart. Descriptive analyses were conducted to provide estimates of rates and trajectories of clinical data.



RESULTS: Of the 164 study participants, 75.61% and 57.93% completed the second and third time points, respectively. Visual inspection of the data suggests an overall trend of decreasing severity of psychopathology over time, and adolescents with a history of NSSI appeared to have higher rates of psychopathology than those without.



CONCLUSIONS: This paper describes longitudinal clinical trajectories in adolescents with a range of NSSI histories and presents readers with an overview of the rich, publicly available dataset that we hope will inspire future research to advance the understanding of the neurodevelopmental trajectories associated with NSSI, depression, and suicide risk.

Language: en