Abstract

Academic bullying is a violation of human rights within an academic setting. (1) Academic bullying and harassment have extremely deleterious consequences for the targets, who experience serious mental and physical disorders for decades. (2,3) Moreover, it is increasingly recognized that there are other far-reaching consequences, and that it negatively affects scientific diversity, integrity, and evolution. (4,5) In addition to the culture of bullying and harassment in academia, it can also occur in industry causing damage, including substantial financial burdens. (4) To address these growing issues in academic and industrial settings, calls are growing to better support targets of bullying, confront perpetrators, and fundamentally change the current academic support system and methods for index setting and scientific recognition.

