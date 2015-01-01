Abstract

PURPOSE: Injuries increase the risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE). However, the literature on the management of anticoagulant therapy in pediatric patients with crush injury is limited. In this study, we aimed to share our experience about anticoagulant thromboprophylaxis in pediatric patients with earthquake-related crush syndrome.



METHODS: This study included patients who were evaluated for VTE risk after the Turkey-Syria earthquake in 2023. Since there is no specific pediatric guideline for the prevention of VTE in trauma patients, risk assessment for VTE and decision for thromboprophylaxis was made by adapting the guideline for the prevention of perioperative VTE in adolescent patients.



RESULTS: Forty-nine patients [25 males and 24 females] with earthquake-related crush syndrome had participated in the study. The median age of the patients was 13.5 (8.8-15.5) years. Seven patients (14.6%) who had no risk factors for thrombosis were considered to be at low risk and did not receive thromboprophylaxis. Thirteen patients (27.1%) with one risk factor for thrombosis were considered to be at moderate risk and 28 patients (58.3%) with two or more risk factors for thrombosis were considered to be at high risk. Moderate-risk patients (n = 8) and high-risk patients aged < 13 years (n = 11) received prophylactic enoxaparin if they could not be mobilized early, while all high-risk patients aged ≥ 13 years (n = 13) received prophylactic enoxaparin.



CONCLUSION: With the decision-making algorithm for thyromboprophylaxis we used, we observed a VTE rate of 2.1% in pediatric patients with earthquake-related crush syndrome.

