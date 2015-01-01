Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition typified by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Comorbid psychiatric disorders are common among children and adolescents with ADHD. In this study, it was aimed to examine anxiety and somatic symptoms in children and adolescents with ADHD and the effect of methylphenidate treatment on these symptoms.



METHOD: Three groups were formed, consisting of 37 children and adolescents diagnosed with ADHD and received methylphenidate treatment, 37 newly diagnosed, treatment-naive children and adolescents with ADHD diagnosis, and 37 children and adolescents without the diagnosis of ADHD. The symptoms of ADHD in children were examined by using the DSM-IV-based child and adolescent behavior disorders screening and rating scale, the symptoms of anxiety were examined by using the screen for child anxiety-related disorders (SCARED), and somatic symptoms were examined by using the DSM-5 level 2 somatic symptom scale.



RESULTS: In the newly diagnosed, treatment-naive with ADHD group, anxiety and somatic symptoms were found to be significantly higher compared to the ADHD group with methylphenidate treatment and the non-ADHD group. It was shown that the symptoms of panic disorder, generalized anxiety, and social phobia were observed more in the newly diagnosed, treatment-naive with ADHD group compared to the treatment group with ADHD.



CONCLUSIONS: It was determined that children and adolescents diagnosed with ADHD had more anxiety and somatic symptoms. Anxiety and somatic symptoms increased as the severity of ADHD symptoms increased. Anxiety and somatic symptoms were lower than in ADHD children receiving methylphenidate treatment. Clinicians should keep in mind to evaluate anxiety and somatic symptoms in children and adolescents with ADHD before the treatment.

