Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to determine the computed tomography findings associated with very recent catastrophic 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquake-related injuries and their anatomotopographic distribution in the adult population.



METHODS: The incorporated computed tomography scans of 768 adult cases who had been admitted to the hospital and had undergone computed tomography imaging after these tragic disasters had been examined on the Teleradiology Reporting System of the Turkish Ministry of Health. To this end, the injuries were classified into six categories: head, thoracic, spinal, pelvic, extremity, and abdominal injury, with three age groups (18-34, 35-64, and ³65 years) and four different imaging intervals (<24, 24-48, 49-72, and >72 h).



RESULTS: This study incorporated 316 (41.1%) cases on the first day, 57 (7.5%) on the second day, 219 (28.5%) on the third day, and 176 (22.9%) on the fourth day after the earthquake or later. Of the 768 cases, 109 (14.2%) had a head injury, 100 (13.0%) had a thoracic injury, 99 (12.9%) had a spinal injury, 51 (6.6%) had a pelvic injury, 41 (5.4%) had an extremity injury, and 11 (1.4%) had an abdominal injury.



CONCLUSION: In these regrettable earthquake disasters, we determined a high ratio of head injuries, which was closely followed by thoracic and spinal injuries, in our preliminary outcomes for the pediatric population, Part I. The frequency of abdominal injuries was low among individuals who experienced the earthquake. Last but not least, we have noticed a higher likelihood of spinal injury in individuals older than 65 years in the studied population.

