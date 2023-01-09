Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Adolescent-onset cannabis use (CU) (before age 18) is associated with multiple adverse psychosocial outcomes, but rates of CU peak between the ages of 18 and 22, coinciding with college matriculation. Whether CU among college-enrolled young adults is associated with similar psychosocial outcomes is poorly understood. In the present study, we examined relationships between CU and multiple psychosocial outcomes in North American college students.



METHODS: Data for this report come from N = 40,250 North American college students ages 18-to-25 years (mean age = 20.7 years, 69% female, 66% Caucasian) who participated in the Healthy Minds Study (HMS) 2016-17. HMS is a web-based annual survey querying multiple mental health, substance use, and psychosocial variables in representative student populations from 53 universities across North America. Student respondents were stratified in two groups based upon their self-report of past 30-day CU and compared on psychosocial variables.



RESULTS: Approximately 20% (n = 8,327) of student respondents reported past 30-day CU. After adjusting for socio-demographics, knowledge of campus services, and use of other drugs, the odds of depression (aOR = 1.3), suicidal thoughts and behaviors (aORs ∼1.4-1.7), anxiety (aOR = 1.2), eating disorders (aOR = 1.2), and violence victimization (aOR = 1.4) were all higher for CU students. Additionally, CU students had higher rates of other drug use and lower rates of perceived supportive relationships.



CONCLUSION: Our results indicated that CU is common among North American college students and associated with adverse psychosocial consequences across multiple domains. Based upon these findings, colleges should consider expanding educational, prevention, and early-intervention programs for students who use cannabis.

