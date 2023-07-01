Abstract

BACKGROUND: Survivors of intentional interpersonal violence face social challenges related to social determinants of health that led to their initial injury. Hospital-based violence intervention programs reduce reinjury. It is unclear how well they meet clients' reported needs. This systematic review aimed to quantify how well hospital-based violence intervention program services addressed clients' reported needs.



METHODS: Medline, The Cochrane Library, CINAHL Plus with Full Text, and PsycInfo were queried for studies addressing hospital-based violence intervention programs services and intentional injury survivors' needs in the United States. Case reports, reviews, editorials, theses, and studies focusing on pediatric patients, victims of intimate partner violence, or sexual assault were excluded. Data extracted included program structure, hospital-based violence intervention program services, and client needs assessments before and after receiving hospital-based violence intervention program services.



RESULTS: Of the 3,339 citations identified, 13 articles were selected for inclusion. Hospital-based violence intervention programs clients' most reported needs included mental health (10 studies), employment (7), and education (5) before receiving hospital-based violence intervention programs services. Only 4 studies conducted quantitative client needs assessments before and after receiving hospital-based violence intervention program services. All 4 studies were able to meet at least 50% of each of the clients' reported needs. The success rate depended on the need and program location: success in meeting mental health needs ranged from 65% to 90% of clients. Conversely, time-intensive long-term needs were least met, including employment 60% to 86% of clients, education 47% to 73%, and housing 50% to 71%.



CONCLUSION: Few hospital-based violence intervention programs studies considered clients' reported needs. Employment, education, and housing must be a stronger focus of hospital-based violence intervention programs.

