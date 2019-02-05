Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Health workers are at risk of workplace violence, which can seriously affects their mental health and work status. This study aims to explore the mediating role of depression between workplace violence and job burnout among healthcare workers.



METHODS: From January 10 to February 5, 2019, a questionnaire was distributed to frontline healthcare workers through the wenjuanxing platform using convenient sampling (snowball sampling). The questionnaire included the Chinese version of the Workplace Violence Scale, Maslach Burnout Inventory, and Patient Health Questionnaires (PHQ-2). Descriptive statistics, correlation analysis, and mediation model tests were conducted on the cross-sectional data collection.



RESULTS: The study included 3 684 participants, with (31.63±7.69) years old. Among them 2 079(56.43%) were experienced workplace violence, 687(18.65%) were screened positive for depression, and 2 247(60.99%) were experienced high levels of occupational burnout. Correlation analysis showed positive association between workplace violence and depression, workplace violence and occupational burnout, depression and occupational burnout (r=0.135, r=0.107, r=0.335, respectively, all P<0.001). After controlling for covariates, workplace violence had an indirect effect on occupational burnout through depression, with a standardized coefficient of 0.25 (SE=0.02, 95% CI 0.21 to 0.28), accounting for 13.87% of the total effect.



CONCLUSIONS: The study highlights the close relationship between workplace violence, depression, and occupational burnout among healthcare workers, with depression acting as a mediator between workplace violence and occupational burnout. This study suggests that it is necessary to improve the communication skills of healthcare workers, increase the installation of security systems and emergency plans, use new media platforms to convey positive energy between doctors and patients, and open channels for medical consultation and complaints. It is also necessary to provide guidance for healthcare workers' depressive emotions. Addressing depression among health care workers will help reduce the harm caused by workplace violence, protect the physical and mental health of healthcare workers, and reduce work burnout.

Language: zh