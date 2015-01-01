Abstract

The aim of this study was to investigate the effectiveness of choice theory and reality therapy training on reducing aggression and negative emotions in female adolescents. According to this study, a semi-experimental method with a pre-test-post-test was conducted with a control group. 28 female students of 10th and 11th grade from two schools in Amol in 2016-2017 school year were selected by available sampling method and non-randomly assigned to experimental and control groups. Data were collected using the Novaco Aggression Questionnaire (AGQ), a short form of the Depression and Anxiety and Stress Scale (DASS-21) in a two-stage pretest and posttest. The experimental group received eight sessions of reality therapy, while the control group did not. The collected data were analyzed using MANCOVA. The results showed that reality therapy reduced aggression components, but not depression, anxiety, and stress (p<0.05). According to the research findings, we can use choice theory and reality therapy training to reduce aggression and increase sense of responsibility in female adolescents.

Language: en