|
Citation
|
Valieva RI, Zadneprovskiy NN, Ivanov PA. Russ. Sklifosovsky J. Emerg. Med. Care 2022; 11(2): 226-231.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, N.V. Sklifosovsky Research Institute for Emergency Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Nowadays, since the older people are keeping and increasing their professional and social activity, the risk of injury in these patients is escalating. However, the results of polytrauma treatment among patients over 60 years old are worse than in the group of younger patients. This may be associated with the presence of concomitant somatic pathology, which worsens the prognosis of for survival among elderly and senile patients. In the modern literature, there is no description of effective tools for assessing the comorbid status in elderly and senile patients with polytrauma. Nevertheless, there are scales and indices of comorbidity developed for non-surgical patients. To increase the effectiveness of treatment of patients over 60 years of age with polytrauma and a several concomitant diseases, it is necessary to develop new or adapt one of the already created tools for assessing comorbid status.
Language: ru