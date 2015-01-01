Abstract

In addition to the geometric parameters of the road, adverse weather conditions such as fog, rain, and snow also have an impact on traffic flow performance. The occurrence of fog reduces driver visibility and increases the risk of traffic accidents. This paper focuses on analyzing the impact of fog on visibility reduction, capacity, velocity, and vehicle density. The analysis specifically examines a section of a road segment in central Kosovo. The study incorporates data on the presence of fog from the period between 2008 and 2019. The findings reveal that the reduction in velocity can exceed 80% due to visibility dropping below 15 m. Additionally, the study demonstrates a significant correlation between fog and road accidents. Furthermore, the study highlights the importance of the analyzed road segment as it connects the capital city with the country's main airport.

Language: en