Abstract

Safety performance in construction workplaces continues to decrease to unacceptable levels every year. An efficient safety performance in the construction sector can be achieved by implementing improvement practices, which make up a promising field. The primary objective of this review is to identify and categorise recommended safety improvement practices that enhance safety performance in the construction sector. Content analysis methodology was used to examine safety improvement practices, and these practices were categorised into clients, engineers, contractors, subcontractors and governments levels. More than 60 recommended practices, including allocating safety budgets, assigning safety personnel, building safety culture, conducting accident inspections, conducting safety committee meetings, developing safety programs, establishing training programs, maintaining a safety record system and stipulating safety equipment, were identified. The findings of this review illustrate how these practices influence safety performance and the maintenance of high safety performance outcomes in the construction sector. Recommendations were also proposed for construction stakeholders.

Language: en