Abstract

OBJECTIVE:



The present research concentrates on studying the road crossing time of pedestrians based on their pattern of the road crossing. The factors that influence the road occupancy time due to the irregular road crossing patterns of pedestrians have been studied.

Methods:



The research used a videographic survey of three midblock locations with different land-use types. The pedestrian variables from the video data are extracted to excel using a custom-made video player. The data set consists of 8718 pedestrian data, including all three sites, and the data is analysed using statistical methods. A binary logit analysis is performed to predict the variable influencing the crossing time High/Low.

Results:



According to the analysis, females making path changes and an increase in stage number show a higher road crossing time for pedestrians. Also, the absence of motor vehicles results in a higher road crossing time for pedestrians. The prediction accuracy of the model is 58.2%, and a variance of 6% shows a lesser degree of spread in the dataset.

Conclusion:



The inference from the study is that the crossing time of path-changing pedestrians is more than straight-moving pedestrians. Thus, an increase in road crossing time decreases the safety of pedestrians by increasing the exposure rate while crossing the road. So, the probability of safety risk is high when they practice irregular road crossing patterns.

Language: en