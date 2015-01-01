Abstract

This article proposes a reflection on Brazil and its works analogous to slavery that has been widely used within the business practices of global capital and is a topic little explored in administration research. The article analyzes the unfolding of works analogous to slavery in the 21st century. This qualitative study consists of a bibliographic and documentary research based on the perspective of dialectical and historical materialism. It analyzes secondary data from infraction notices from the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, the ministry’s list of companies engaged in slave labor, and data from Radar SIT (statistics and information dashboard of labor inspection in Brazil) between 1995 and 2022. In addition, this study collected information from journalistic articles that portrayed inspections of modern slave labor, thus enabling examples of this practice in contemporary times. The findings show that the very lack of more assertive public policies and the fragility of the criminal applicability of Brazilian legislation have challenged the eradication of modern slave labor in the country.



Human trafficking



===





O presente artigo propõe uma reflexão sobre trabalhos análogos à escravidão no Brasil e que têm sido bastante utilizados dentro das práticas empresariais do capital global. Trata-se de tema pouco explorado nas pesquisas em Administração. Nesse sentido, o objetivo central, neste artigo, é analisar os desdobramentos dos trabalhos análogos à escravidão no século XXI. Quanto ao método, usou-se o enfoque materialista histórico-dialético, além de uma abordagem qualitativa contemplada em pesquisas bibliográficas e documentais. Para análise da investigação, entre casos notificados nos anos de 1995 a 2022, foram utilizados os dados secundários de autuação do Ministério do Trabalho e Previdência, bem como sua "lista suja" do trabalho escravo e, ainda, os dados do Radar SIT. Além disso, este escrito tem aporte de matérias jornalísticas que retratam as fiscalizações do trabalho escravo moderno, possibilitando assim exemplificações de suas práticas na coetaneidade. Como resultado, percebeu-se que a própria falta de políticas públicas mais assertivas e a fragilidade da aplicabilidade penal da legislação brasileira têm sido fatores de dificuldade para a erradicação do trabalho escravo moderno no país.

Language: en