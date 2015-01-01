Abstract

This study aimed at deciphering how factors such as family dysfunction and parental role abdication influence drug abuse among youths in the Federal Capital Territory. Two objectives, two research questions, and two hypotheses guided the study. A correlation research design was employed to determine the extent of the relationship between the variables. The population of the study was youths within the age range of 18-32 in FCT. A Non-probability sampling technique by opportunity sampling was used to sample 500 young individuals within the age range of 18-32 from major motor parks and markets in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and some parts of Gwagwalada Area Council. Motor Parks such as Jabi motor park, Area One motor park, Nyanya motor park, and Zuba motor park were selected. While Utako ultra-modern market, Garki model market, Wuse market, and Gwagwlada main market were equally selected for the study. A Pearson Product Moment Correlation analysis was the main statistic used for data analysis. The instrument for the collection of data was a self-structured questionnaire, validated by experts at the University of Abuja. The results from the analysis show that there is a significant relationship between family dysfunction and a high rate of drug abuse among youths in the Federal Capital Territory, it equally revealed that there is a significant relationship between parental role abdication and a high rate of drug abuse among youths in the Federal Capital Territory. It was recommended that the Federal Capital Territory Administration should make marriage counseling compulsory for prospective married couples and establish six major offices specifically for counseling within the six area councils in FCT also, families should be guided and equipped with the different types of parenting styles. The Federal Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with the federal government should equally enact stringent laws and penalties if need be for Parental role abdication and drug abuse with strict enforcement, or the existing laws should be strictly enforced.

Language: en