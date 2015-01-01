Abstract

Sexual harassment is an organizational issue since it mostly impacts women and has a social and cultural basis for its frequency, expression, and perception. If proper steps are not done to mitigate its effects, it will impede females' academic success. In this context, the study looks at counselors, education, and sexual harassment of girls in secondary schools. It also highlights the necessity for school administrators to use reformative techniques to lessen the impact of sexual harassment of students when it does occur. Secondary data were used in the paper's study. The article made notice of the prevalence of sexual harassment in secondary schools and called for effective ways to lessen its impact on pupils, particularly female ones. The article came to the conclusion that sexual harassment mostly affects young girls, and it recommended that female students act to prevent it by not acting provocatively or seductively, and by avoiding traveling alone whenever possible, especially at night and on lonely paths. In order to prevent sexual harassment in schools, the document recommended that strict measures be put in place. Additionally, the Ministry of Education should hire counselors with proper training and relevant expertise and assign them to secondary schools to propose reformative solutions to current and potential instances.

Language: en