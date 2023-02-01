SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tilley L, Mistretta J, Barrett C, Billingsley L. J. Radiol. Nurs. 2023; 42(2): 186-190.

Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing

10.1016/j.jradnu.2023.02.010

unavailable

Workplace violence is a concern. This article reviews workplace violence definitions, regulatory body guidance, and healthcare policy. Key findings of the literature indicate that nurses are underreporting incidents, there are gender differences associated with violent acts, and all areas of nursing and healthcare are impacted. Best practice tools, including workplace violence assessments, toolkits, and team member education, are provided to develop strategic workplace violence prevention plans to reduce violent acts.


Nursing staff; Radiology; Safety; Verbal abuse; Workplace violence

