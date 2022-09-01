SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Prakash J, Lewis O'Connor A, Stoklosa H, Khurana B. J. Radiol. Nurs. 2023; 42(1): 99-105.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jradnu.2022.09.003

unavailable

Human trafficking is a form of exploitation that adversely affects the integrity of individuals, communities, countries, and our world. Force, fraud, and/or coercion may be used to compel an individual into engaging with involuntary labor or commercial sex. Both these forms of exploitation impose significant physical, psychological, social, and emotional consequences upon the well-being of trafficked persons. We will explore the types of human trafficking, risk factors, approaches to recognizing trafficked patients via common clinical and imaging findings, as well as opportunities to help.


Human trafficking; Labor trafficking; Sex trafficking; Trauma-informed care

