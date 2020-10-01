SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Raker KA, Hromadik LK. J. Radiol. Nurs. 2021; 40(1): 69-74.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jradnu.2020.10.002

unavailable

Human trafficking, a form of modern-day slavery, occurs in nearly every zip code in the United States. Victims of human trafficking suffer prolonged abuse and exposure to hazardous living conditions, resulting in severe health implications. Unrecognized human trafficking victims interact with healthcare providers when seeking care for abuse trauma. Radiology nurses and technologists are uniquely situated to interact with these victims privately during scanning procedures. Therefore, radiology nurses and technologists need to be equipped to recognize signs of trafficking and empowered to disrupt the heinous cycle of abuse. The purpose of this article is to inform radiology nurses and technologists to identify victims of human trafficking and initiate their rescue to safety from a life of exploitation.


Language: en

Human trafficking; Nursing; Radiology; Safety; Victims

