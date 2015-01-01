Abstract

This study sought to establish the magnitude of fatalities resulting from road traffic accidents and their relation to alcohol intoxication to inform public health policy on the need for their prevention. This descriptive prospective study was undertaken at the city Mortuary, Nairobi. This study included all cases of deaths from road traffic accidents for twelve consecutive months. Data was analysed using SPSS. Descriptive statistics using means, medians and modes were used to test for age and gender differences. Road traffic accidents contribute to violent deaths; road traffic accident deaths in Kenya are associated with alcohol intoxication. The male gender is more involved. The study recommends that road safety and alcohol abuse be interrogated more as a cause of unnatural death. Deaths caused by road traffic accidents are a major problem. Public health measures and policies must be implemented to address this malady. Further road traffic accidents show a positive correlation with alcohol intoxication. Males were more prone to road traffic accidents; society should address the plight of the male child.





Language: en