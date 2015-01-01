Abstract

Aim: This methodological study was carried out to evaluate the validity and reliability of the Turkish version of the Fatalism Scale developed by Shen. Material and Methods: The data were collected by identifying information form and the Turkish version of the fatalism scale. The data of the study were collected from 220 individuals over the age of 18 who applied to a family health center in the city center of Erzurum for various reasons. Results: Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin (KMO) value, which determines the sampling adequacy of the scale, was 0.810, and explained variance ratio was %60,6. Regarding the fit index analysis of Shen's fatalism scale, it was determined that the ratio of chi-square statistics to degrees of freedom was (χ2 / df) 2.79 (χ2 = 465.09 df= 167), the root mean square error of approximation (RMSEA) was 0.07, the Tucker-Lewis index (TLI) value was 0.91 and the comparative fit index (CFI) value was 0.92. Conclusion: It was concluded that the fatalism scale developed by Shen is a valid and reliable measurement tool in the Turkish language.

Language: tr