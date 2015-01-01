|
Elgaddal N, Black LI. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(33): e899.
37590270
In 2022, 2.3 million (3.2%) children and adolescents aged ≤17 years had ever received a diagnosis of a concussion or brain injury. Diagnosis of a concussion or brain injury increased with age, from 1.0% among those aged 0-5 years to 2.3% among those aged 6-11 years, and 5.9% among those aged 12-17 years. Percentages were higher for boys than girls overall (3.7% versus 2.6%), among those aged 6-11 years (3.0% versus 1.6%), and those aged 12-17 years (6.9% versus 4.9%) but were similar by sex among those aged 0-5 years (1.0% versus 1.1%).
