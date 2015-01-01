Abstract

In 2022, 2.3 million (3.2%) children and adolescents aged ≤17 years had ever received a diagnosis of a concussion or brain injury. Diagnosis of a concussion or brain injury increased with age, from 1.0% among those aged 0-5 years to 2.3% among those aged 6-11 years, and 5.9% among those aged 12-17 years. Percentages were higher for boys than girls overall (3.7% versus 2.6%), among those aged 6-11 years (3.0% versus 1.6%), and those aged 12-17 years (6.9% versus 4.9%) but were similar by sex among those aged 0-5 years (1.0% versus 1.1%).



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Health Interview Survey, 2022. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nhis.htm





* With 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on parent or guardian responses to the questions, "Has (child) ever been checked for a concussion or brain injury by a doctor, nurse, athletic trainer, or other health professional?" and "Did a doctor, nurse, athletic trainer, or other health professional ever say that (child) had a concussion or brain injury?" Respondents who answered "no" to the first question were not asked about diagnosis but were included in the denominator. In 2022, 2.3 million children and adolescents aged ≤17 years had ever received a diagnosis of a concussion or brain injury.



§ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

