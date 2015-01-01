Abstract

Firearm injury and mortality is on the rise and represents a complex and challenging public health crisis in our country.1 In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death in the United States for children and adolescents for the first time.1,2 As clinicians and researchers like us grapple with the fact that firearm injuries kill more children than sepsis, childhood cancers, heart disease, and cerebrovascular disease combined, it is imperative that we act now to curb this public health issue.3



To effectuate true change, reframing gun violence as a public health issue rather than a political one is essential. But while we rigorously research potential public health solutions, such as firearm safe storage education and violence intervention resources, we must not forget the importance of policy. Evidence informed policy is an essential element of public health, and is by no means in itself political.3 It is simply part of good public health. And we must thread the needle carefully to shift the paradigm and move public health policy back into the apolitical nonpartisan lane where it belongs.



Firearm injury prevention policy is arguably one of the most understudied yet potentially impactful areas. Policy is what will ultimately drive forward the adoption and implementation of broad societal mechanisms that seek to address root causes while enhancing the health and safety of our communities, such as seat belts for motor vehicle safety, age limits for tobacco purchasing, and regulations for drugs such as opioids.



Although some view firearm injury prevention policy as a polarizing topic of discussion within the health care community, we believe this narrative must change. As health care researchers, we often shy away from including policy research as a mainstay of our academic portfolio.3 This thinking must shift. It is not uncommon for us to hear "stay in your lane" or "stay away from discussing gun safety policies" such as background checks, assault weapon bans, age limits for purchasing, licensing, or child access prevention (CAP) laws. Yet, if we are truly going to take a comprehensive public health approach to firearm injury prevention, policies such as these and the evidence behind them must be front and center.



Policy is particularly important in implementing preventative strategies. Policy has served as a crucial element to several successful US public health campaigns. For instance, from 2001 to 2020, the national fatality rate secondary to automobile-related injuries fell by ∼21%.2 This significant reduction in automobile-related injuries is largely attributed to a public health approach to this issue.2,4 Specifically, policies related to enforcement of seat belt laws, child restraint laws, safety standards, and impaired driving restrictions contributed to improved automobile safety.4 Similarly, policy was an essential element of other successful public health campaigns against vaccine-preventable diseases, tobacco use, and childhood lead poisoning. A reframing of firearm injury prevention policies as a public health tool is necessary...

Language: en