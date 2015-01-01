|
Brighton EM, Klaus DM. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2023; 94(9): 696-704.
(Copyright © 2023, Aerospace Medical Association)
37587638
INTRODUCTION: The modern aircraft cockpit has evolved into a complex system of systems. Numerous performance evaluation metrics and techniques exist that can measure the effectiveness of cockpit components in terms of how they influence the human operator's ability to perform tasks relevant to mission success. As no prior review of these metrics has been found in the literature, this effort attempts to do so, albeit without applying the metrics to a novel cockpit evaluation.
Anthropometry; Humans; *Aircraft; *Ergonomics