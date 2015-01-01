Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The modern aircraft cockpit has evolved into a complex system of systems. Numerous performance evaluation metrics and techniques exist that can measure the effectiveness of cockpit components in terms of how they influence the human operator's ability to perform tasks relevant to mission success. As no prior review of these metrics has been found in the literature, this effort attempts to do so, albeit without applying the metrics to a novel cockpit evaluation.



METHODS: These metrics and techniques are discussed and presented in five defined categories as they relate to evaluating cockpit subsystems: ergonomics and anthropometrics; human-computer interaction; data management and presentation; crew resource management and operations; and ingress and egress.



DISCUSSION: While this effort is significant and novel, it is not necessarily comprehensive. In conclusion, it is noted that no single holistic quantitative metric to evaluate cockpit design and performance yet exists. Utilizing some of the preexisting metrics presented to develop such a metric would be beneficial in efforts to evaluate aircraft cockpit designs and performance, as well as aiding future cockpit designs.Brighton EM, Klaus DM. Categorization of select cockpit performance evaluation techniques. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2023; 94(9):696-704.

Language: en