Abstract

Effectively addressing adolescent dating violence rests on the quality of its measurement, as that has substantial implications for our understanding of prevalence, correlates, outcomes. Although dating violence is highly prevalent among sexual minority youth, the state of measurement in this population has scarcely been explored. This scoping review presents information on the measurement of adolescent dating violence in exiting studies conducted with sexual minority youth. Three databases were searched, and the ancestry approach was used to identify relevant literature published in the United States between 1992-2022 that included sexual minority adolescents aged 19 years or younger. Twenty-one articles were identified. Five enrolled entirely sexual minority samples. Sexual minority distribution ranged from 2.1%-100%. All studies operationalized sexual identity as an orientation (not sexual behavior, attraction). Nineteen studies focused on measuring dating violence behavior. Twelve reported on female and male victimization, 4 on female and male perpetration and victimization, 2 on female perpetration and victimization, and 2 on female victimization-only. Most commonly used items were from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey (11 studies) and the Conflict in Adolescent Dating Relationships Inventory (3 studies). Two studies assessed knowledge of and attitudes toward dating violence. Domains explored included rape myth acceptance, victim empathy, bystander opportunity, and dating abuse knowledge. Only two scales had undergone previous systematic psychometric evaluation. There was no evidence of cross-cultural validation in sexual minority populations. Rigorous research on adolescent dating violence measurement among sexual minority youth is greatly needed and should be given priority among researchers.

