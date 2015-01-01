Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We examine differences on the Self-Injury Implicit Association Test (SI-IAT) by history of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), in a test-retest design, to examine short-term temporal stability of SI-IAT scores.



METHOD: Treatment-seeking participants (N = 113; 58% female; 89% White; M(age) = 30.57) completed the SI-IAT and self-report measures at two time points (M(Timeframe) = 3.8 days).



RESULTS: Data suggested NSSI (51% of the sample endorsed lifetime NSSI) was related to Time 1 (T1) identity and attitude, and affected stability of scores. T1 and T2 SI-IAT identity and attitude were more strongly related for participants with NSSI history. NSSI characteristics (recency; number of methods) affected stability.



CONCLUSIONS: The short-term test-retest reliability of the SI-IAT is strong among those with NSSI history from T1 to T2. However, the SI-IATs use with participants without a history of NSSI was not supported beyond its established ability to differentiate between groups by NSSI history. This test may provide clinically-relevant assessment among those with a history of NSSI.

Language: en