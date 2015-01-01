SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. Br. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1093/bjs/znad268

PMID

37590315

Abstract

This is a corrigendum to: Rochelle Dicker, Karim Brohi, Violence and surgeons, British Journal of Surgery, 2023, znad246, https://doi.org/10.1093/bjs/znad246

In the originally published version of this manuscript, there was a lacking affiliation. These should read: "Department of Surgery, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA, and Centre for Trauma Sciences, Queen Mary University of London, London, UK" instead of solely: "Department of Surgery, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA".

There was an error in the contact address for the corresponding author. This should read: "Centre for Trauma Sciences, Queen Mary University of London, Blizard Institute, Newark St, London E1 2AT, UK" instead of: "Department of Surgery, University of California San Francisco, 505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, California 94143, USA".

These errors have been corrected in the article.


Language: en
