Abstract

BACKGROUND: Peer violence during childhood is associated with negative outcomes. Data are limited on its associated factors in sub-Saharan Africa.



OBJECTIVE: This study assesses the prevalence and factors associated with peer emotional and physical violence among children and adolescents aged 13-17years in Côte d'Ivoire. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data from the 2018 Côte d'Ivoire Violence Against Children and Youth Survey (VACS) were used to examine peer emotional and physical violence victimization. VACS is a national cross-sectional household survey of females and males aged 13-24years.



METHODS: Data included physical, emotional, and sexual violence and socioeconomic, demographic, and relationship factors. We computed the adjusted odds ratios (AOR) and confidence interval (CI) for associated factors adjusted for food insecurity and rural or urban setting.



RESULTS: Thirty-one percent of females and 46.7 % of males experienced lifetime peer physical violence and 36.8 % of females and 40.2 % of males experienced peer emotional violence in the past 12 months. Witnessing violence in the home towards the mother (female AOR 1.2, CI 1.0-1.3); male AOR 1.4, CI 1.2-1.6) and witnessing violence in the home towards a sibling (female AOR 1.2, CI 1.1-1.3; male AOR 1.3, CI 1.12-1.4) increased the odds of ever experiencing peer physical violence. In males, not living with their biological mother (AOR 1.2, CI 1.0, 1.4) or biological father (AOR 1.2, CI 1.1-1.3) was associated with ever experiencing peer physical violence.



CONCLUSION: Interventions for children and adolescents living without parents and programming focused on education and skills-building may help to reduce peer violence against children in Côte d'Ivoire.

