Abstract

Children with intellectual developmental disabilities (IDD) are at a heightened risk of experiencing child maltreatment (CM) when compared to their peers without IDD. Despite expanding evidence supporting the efficacy of school-based CM prevention programs, there are limited programs that tailor their lessons to the unique needs of children with IDD. This discussion first presents information regarding the prevalence and risk factors of CM among children with IDD. We then present existing peer-reviewed CM programs that have been developed for children with IDD. Finally, based on the latest research of CM prevention and special education, we present our considerations for a comprehensive school-based CM prevention program for children with IDD. Prevention programs for children with IDD may increase risk awareness among children with IDD and their parents, equip children with IDD with the protective skills necessary to navigate unsafe situations, and decrease the overall incidence of CM against this population.

