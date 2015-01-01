Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This article reviews rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behavior disorder (RBD) and other REM sleep parasomnias, particularly recurrent isolated sleep paralysis and nightmare disorder. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS: People with RBD have dream enactment behaviors that can be distressing and cause injuries to themselves or a bed partner. Diagnosis of RBD still requires video polysomnography but new evaluative techniques are emerging. Automatic scoring of REM sleep without atonia, the polysomnographic RBD feature, has led to clearer diagnostic cutoff values. Isolated RBD is strongly linked with neurodegenerative disorders, particularly α-synucleinopathies, with a median latency to neurodegenerative disease diagnosis of 8 years. Mounting imaging, electrophysiologic, and pathologic evidence supports neurodegenerative changes in patients with isolated RBD. Safety precautions should be reviewed with patients to reduce the risk of injury. Clonazepam and melatonin are first-line agents for RBD symptoms, and rivastigmine appears to be beneficial for RBD in people with mild cognitive impairment. For nightmare disorder, image rehearsal therapy is effective and can be delivered through online platforms. ESSENTIAL POINTS: While RBD symptoms can often be managed, patients with isolated RBD should be monitored for signs and symptoms of impending neurodegenerative disease. Individuals who wish to know about the associated risk should be counseled accordingly to allow planning and involvement in research if they choose. Exercise may have some neuroprotective effects, although no treatment has been shown to modify the neurodegenerative risk.

