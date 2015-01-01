SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Patel UK, Rao A, Manihani GSD, Patel N, George C, Vijayakumar JS, Evangeline SH, Alam MR, Ghuman K, Francis SZ, Pandya I, Reddy C, Parikh T, Shah S. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e41968.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.41968

PMID

37588321

PMCID

PMC10427155

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many individuals will also experience psychological side effects after a stroke episode, such as symptoms of depression, anxiety (generalized anxiety disorder (GAD)), and/or specific phobias, considerably decreasing their quality of life (QOL).

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the prevalence of depression, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and concurrent anxiety (DOCA) and their outcomes (morbidity, disability (All Patient Refined Diagnosis Related Group (APRDRG) - loss of function), and discharge disposition) among acute ischemic stroke (AIS) hospitalizations.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study used the National Inpatient Sample (NIS) from 2003-2017. Adults with hospitalizations with AIS were extracted, and DOCA was identified using ICD-9/10-CM codes. Weighted analysis using a chi-square test and mixed-effect multivariable survey logistic regression was used to assess the prevalence and role of DOCA in predicting outcomes.

RESULTS: Out of 5,690,773 AIS hospitalizations, 2.7%, 3.1%, and 4.4% had depression, OSA, and GAD, respectively. In AIS patients, females had a higher prevalence of depression (3.4% vs. 2.3%) and GAD (5.9% vs. 3.0%) and a quality of life lower prevalence of OSA (2.2% vs 4.4%) in comparison to males (p<0.0001). Caucasians had a higher prevalence of depression, OSA, and GAD in comparison to others (African Americans/Hispanics/Asians/Native Americans). Depressed patients had a higher prevalence of morbidity (9% vs. 8% vs 5% vs. 7%), disability (46% vs. 46% vs. 35% vs. 37%), transfer to non-home (69% vs. 58% vs. 61% vs. 63%) in comparison with OSA, GAD, and non-DOCA patients, respectively (p<0.0001). Depression was associated with a 40% higher chance of severe disability (aOR 1.40; 95% CI 1.38-41), morbidity (1.36; 1.33-1.38), and discharge to non-home (1.54; 1.52-1.56). OSA and GAD had higher odds of non-home discharge amongst post-AIS hospitalizations.

CONCLUSION: DOCA is associated with poor outcomes among post-AIS patients. Prompt recognition by screening and timely management of DOCA may mitigate the adverse outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

depression; cerebro-vascular accident (stroke); concurrent anxiety; doca; mood and anxiety; obstructive sleep apnea (osa); post stroke recovery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print