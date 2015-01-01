Abstract

Electric injuries are uncommon but can lead to numerous long-term complications as well as death. Occupational exposure is the most common cause of injury among the affected population. Both low-voltage and high-voltage electrocution are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Patients with certain presentations are at a high risk of arrhythmia post-injury. Here, we discuss the presentation and management of high-voltage electrocution in a 35-year-old electrician.

