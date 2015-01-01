|
Dharanindra M, Pothineni RB, Gontla DK, P SR, Shriram Dhanasekaran K. Cureus 2023; 15(7): e41940.
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
37588334
Electric injuries are uncommon but can lead to numerous long-term complications as well as death. Occupational exposure is the most common cause of injury among the affected population. Both low-voltage and high-voltage electrocution are associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Patients with certain presentations are at a high risk of arrhythmia post-injury. Here, we discuss the presentation and management of high-voltage electrocution in a 35-year-old electrician.
Language: en
arrythmia; ecg monitoring; electric burns; electrocution; high voltage electric injury