Abstract

In firework industries, flash powder (FP) is a highly inflammable chemical mixture, which contains aluminum, sulfur, and potassium nitrate which is used for crackers manufacturing. During manufacturing, daily collected wastes shall be burnt in the open pit. This not only leads to pollution but also causes accidents. Here, a novel method had recommended that an inert substance was added to the FP to convert it to non-flammable. Mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP) is a fire-extinguishing agent and also used as fertilizer was considered. Layer ignition temperature, friction and impact sensitivity, plant growth test, and decomposition test were conducted for the MAP-mixed FP. It has been concluded that 50% MAP-mixed FP is having no mechanical sensitivity and a higher minimum ignition temperature. Seventy-five percent of mixed FP did not decompose in all weather conditions. From the soil test, it was found that soil macronutrients had been increased and ensured for safe landfilling.

