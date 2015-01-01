|
Citation
Wang W, Wang X, Duan G. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1232884.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
37588028
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Prior studies have proved the relationships between childhood emotional abuse (CEA) histories and suicidal thoughts or behaviors in adulthood, however, how emotion regulation strategies work as the mediating mechanism is necessary to be investigated. This study aimed to further verify the impacts of rumination, experiential avoidance (EA) and depression on the associations between CEA and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) and suicidal ideation (SI) on a sample of Chinese college students.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; suicidal ideation; non-suicidal self-injury; experiential avoidance; rumination; childhood emotional abuse