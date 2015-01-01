Abstract

OBJECTIVE: There are many studies on differences in the onset age of major depressive disorder (MDD) patients. However, study on differences in clinical correlates of suicide attempts between early- and late-onset MDD patients is limited. The aim of this study was to investigate the differences in the prevalence and clinical correlates of suicide attempts in patients with early- and late-onset MDD in China.



METHODS: A total of 1718 adult outpatients with MDD were recruited. Demographic and clinical data were collected. The 17-item Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAMD-17), Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) positive subscale, and Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S) Scales were used to assess their depressive, anxiety, psychotic symptoms, and the severity of the clinical symptoms, respectively.



RESULTS: The prevalence of suicide attempts was higher in late-onset MDD patients (291/1369, 21.3%) than in early-onset MDD patients (55/349, 15.8%) (p = 0.023). However after Bonferroni correction no significant difference was found in the prevalence of suicide attempts in late-onset and late-onset MDD patients (p > 0.05). In both early- and late-onset groups, univariate analysis showed that the following characteristics were significantly associated with suicide attempts: HAMA, HAMD and PANSS positive subscale scores, thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) levels, blood glucose levels, systolic blood pressure (SBP), and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). In both the early- and late-onset groups, the prevalence rates of severe anxiety disorder and psychotic symptoms were significantly higher in the suicide attempt group than in the non-suicide attempt group. In regression analysis, disease duration, TSH levels and HAMA score were independently associated with suicide attempts in the early-onset group, while TSH levels, HAMA and HAMD score were independently associated with suicide attempts in the late-onset group.



CONCLUSION: This study suggests that suicide attempts are not frequent in early-onset outpatients with MDD compared with late-onset, and some clinical correlates are associated with suicide attempt in early- and late-onset MDD.

