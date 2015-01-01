SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uzel AGT, Gosheva M, Neubauer J, Stock L, Bartz-Schmidt KU, Gelisken F. Graefes Arch. Clin. Exp. Ophthalmol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00417-023-06202-1

37589778

PURPOSE: To investigate the clinical characteristics of fall-related ocular trauma in patients over 90 years of age.

METHODS: Retrospective, medical record reviews. Patients over the age of 90 years treated in a tertiary center with fall-related ocular trauma were included in the study.

RESULTS: Fifty consecutive patients (fifty eyes) were analyzed. The mean age was 93.6 ± 1.8 years and 41 patients (82%) were female. The most common site of the injuries was orbital fracture (18 patients, 36%), accompanied with open globe rupture (OGR) in three patients, and globe contusion in two patients. Seventeen patients (34%) presented with OGR. Ocular trauma score in those patients was category 1 in 10 patients (58.8%) and category 2 in the others. Conjunctival hemorrhage and/or periocular contusion was seen in 14 patients (28%) and globe contusion in six patients (12%). At the presentation, the mean best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) was 2.82 ± 0.24 logMAR in patients with OGR and 1.98 ± 0.81 logMAR in six patients with globe contusion. Three of the patients with OGR had a final vision of 20/200 or better whereas the remaining patients had hand movements or less. The most common risk factors were female gender (82%) and use of antihypertensive drugs (46%).

CONCLUSION: Patients with OGR had a poor visual outcome despite the early treatment. It is important to raise public awareness about of the poor prognosis of ocular injuries due to falls in the elderly population in order to establish preventive measures.


Fall; 90-years; Ocular trauma; Open globe rupture

