Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To systematically review the epidemiology of frailty in China, one of the world's most populous countries, and to provide insightful guidance for countries to deal with fast population ageing.



METHODS: Six electronic databases were searched until November 2022. Data from cross-sectional studies with a clear definition of frailty and a mean age ≥60 years were pooled using meta-analysis.



RESULTS: 64 studies (n = 106,826 participants) from 23 (67.6%) of China's provinces were included. The overall prevalence of frailty and prefrailty among older community dwellers was 10.1% (95% CI: 8.5%-11.7%) and 43.9% (95% CI: 40.1%-47.8%), respectively. Adults over 70 years, women, unmarried, living alone, and those with less education had higher odds of being frail. Furthermore, regional disparities in frailty were observed; people in rural areas or areas with worse economic conditions had a higher prevalence of frailty.



CONCLUSION: A great variation in frailty prevalence was observed between subgroups of older adults stratified by common risk factors. The Chinese government should pay more attentions to seniors at high risk and regions with a high prevalence of frailty.

Language: en