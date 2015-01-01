|
Citation
|
Zhou Q, Li Y, Gao Q, Yuan H, Sun L, Xi H, Wu W. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1605964.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37588041
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: To systematically review the epidemiology of frailty in China, one of the world's most populous countries, and to provide insightful guidance for countries to deal with fast population ageing.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Humans; Female; Middle Aged; Cross-Sectional Studies; Prevalence; older adults; frailty; Aging; community-dwelling; *Frailty/epidemiology; economic condition; Independent Living; regional disparities