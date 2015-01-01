Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examines whether transition to caregiving within or outside the household is associated with changes in suicidal ideation and whether this depends on the type of caregiver relationship, the age or gender of the caregiver, or the welfare system.



DESIGN: Longitudinal study. SETTING: Ten European countries. PARTICIPANTS: Data from the Survey of Health, Ageing, and Retirement in Europe were used (waves 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6) including participants aged ≥40 years (pooled Observations = 171,848). MEASUREMENTS: Suicidal ideation was measured using the Euro-D scale. Caregiving was measured as care inside and outside the household, and for different recipients. Fixed effects logistic regression analyses, adjusted for health and sociodemographic factors, were used.



RESULTS: Transitioning into caregiving inside the household was associated with higher odds of suicidal ideation, in particular if they transitioned into care for partners or parents and within Southern and Bismarckian welfare systems. Transitioning into caregiving outside the household was not associated with suicidal ideation, except among those transitioning into caregiving for non-relatives (higher odds of suicidal ideation), and among male and older caregivers (lower odds of suicidal ideation). Suicide ideation was higher among caregivers in Southern compared to Bismarckian or Scandinavian welfare systems.



CONCLUSION: Informal caregiving is associated with suicidal ideation among caregivers inside but not among all caregivers outside the household. The caregiver's characteristics, the care relationship, and the welfare system play an important role. Preventing suicidal ideation requires interventions that focus on informal caregivers and consider their individual and contextual factors.

Language: en